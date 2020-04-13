Manchester United eye Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey

Manchester United are looking at Atletico de Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey but the player’s preference is to remain in the Spanish capital.

That is according to a report in El Mundo Deportivo, which claims United are among a group of clubs – including Arsenal, Roma and Inter – who are interested in the versatile player.

A recent report by Diario AS outlined how Atleti were confident on renewing the contract of the Ghanaian international, who has been linked with a move away from Los Rojiblancos due to his highly attainable €50m release clause.

Last month, The Telegraph reported that Arsenal would move for Partey this summer while El Mundo Deportivo claimed Liverpool attempted to land the player in 2018 before significant outlays on other transfer targets meant they could no longer afford him.

The Gunners were said to be prioritising a move for the midfielder, who played a starring role for Atleti in their Champions League triumph over Liverpool and has generally impressed this season.

Partey has made 172 first-team appearances for Diego Simeone’s side and the club are now keen to extend his deal in the Spanish capital.