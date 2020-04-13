Man United and Man City to rival Real Madrid for RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano

Manchester clubs United and City will reportedly compete with Real Madrid to land RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

A report in Skysports, highlighted by ElEspanol.com, claim that the financial clout of the duo combined with their priorities of strengthening their respective defences makes them both prime contenders for the player’s signature.

It is said by Diario AS that Zidane sees the 21-year-old as an ideal alternative to either Sergio Ramos or Raphael Varane, with question marks over the future of Eder Militao.

Upamecano is said to be one of the brightest prospects in football with a long list of elite clubs linked to his signature and he has been instrumental in RB Leipzig’s rise to prominence in recent years.

In February, El Mundo Deportivo linked Barcelona with a move for the central defender, who is one of the main reasons why RB Leipzig are in the thick of a title race in the Bundesliga this season and into the quarter-finals of the Champions League, were they comfortably eliminated Tottenham.

“As I said, first I focus on RB Leipzig and then about what I intend to do, but there are clubs that love me,” Upamecano is cited as saying by El Mundo Deportivo in February.

“I will speak well with my agents and my parents at the end of the season. And we will make the right decision.”

Upamecano joined Leipzig from RB Salzburg in January 2017 and has grown into an influential player since.

The defender, who has been capped at Under-21 level by France, told Telefoot in 2018: “When I was younger I dreamed of playing for Real Madrid, Barcelona or Manchester United.

“To get to that level you have to do a lot of work to be recognised and I hope to keep going in the same direction I have been.

“My achievements so far make me proud and I want to keep moving in the same direction – right now I am with Leipzig but hopefully I have a long future ahead of me.”