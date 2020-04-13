Iker Casillas tipped to beat Luis Rubiales to Spanish FA presidency

Iker Casillas would be elected president of the Spanish FA if elections were held this week, according to a report in Cadena Cope.

The Porto goalkeeper is currently projected to defeat the current incumbent Luis Rubiales by 80 votes to 59, it is reported.

Casillas is set to draw a close upon his illustrious playing career but remain in football, with a Cadena Ser report citing a survey showing fans displaying their support for the goalkeeper with 94% of the votes in a hypothetical candidacy.

Seven regional federations are said to have promised their votes to Casillas – Madrid, Castilla y León, Castilla la Mancha, Galicia, the Basque Country, Catalonia and Andalucía.

In May last year, the 38-year-old fell ill during training with Porto and was rushed to hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

Whilst that was a success and Casillas was discharged five days later, it had appeared unlikely that he would return to first-team football but despite training this season, he has not played any first-team games.

Casillas is one of the most decorated players in Spain’s history, playing over 700 games for Madrid before joining Porto in 2015.

He won three Champions Leagues with the capital giants, as well as two European Championships and a World Cup in his 167 caps for La Roja.