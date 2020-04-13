Barcelona to take legal action against former vice-president Emili Rousaud

Barcelona are taking legal action against their former vice-president Emili Rousaud for his ‘serious and unfounded accusations’ against the club.

Rousaud said in an interview with Marca last week that there was someone with prominence at the club who ‘had their hands in the till’, implying that they were making personal gain.

As outlined by Cadena Cope, the Blaugrana will sue Rousand in order to defend the honourability of the club and its workers.

Last week, Barcelona via a club statement condemned ‘the serious and unfounded allegations’ and added that they ‘reserve the right to take the necessary legal action’, which now appears to be being carried.

Rousaud was one of two vice-presidents and six board members in total to resign on Thursday evening, as first reported by Catalan media outlet La Vanguardia.

A report from El Mundo Deportivo earlier this month claimed Bartomeu wanted to reshape the top level of the club ahead of his final year at the helm of the presidency and called for others to resign.

There have been several controversies at the top of the club in recent months with the report claiming that many professional relationships have been damaged irreversibly.

In February, it emerged Bartomeu had hired company I3 Ventures to attack his ‘opponents’, including Gerard Pique and Lionel Messi, online.

The findings of Barcelona’s involvement with the company were revealed after Barcelona issued a statement denying a report from the Cadena Sera radio station claiming the club were paying a third party to damage the reputation of others.

It was even suggested by allies that Bartomeu should consider his resignation to allow a continue candidate to step in and continue supporting policies promoted by the current president.

