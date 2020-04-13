Barcelona confirm remodelling of board following resignations

Barcelona have remodelled the structure of their board after the resignations of six board members last week.

Directors Silvio Elias, Josep Pont, Jordi Calsamiglia and Maria Texidor joined vice presidents, Emili Rousaud and Enrique Tombas in handing in their resignations last week, as reported by Catalan media outlet La Vanguardia.

A report in Diario Sport now outlines how the club’s president Josep Maria Bartomeu (pictured) has given the green light to a series of new appointments.

Jordi Moix has been appointed vice-president of the club’s economic situation and heritage, while Oriol Tomàs is now vice president of commercial operations.

Elsewhere, Marta Plana is now the secretary of the board of directors while David Bellver is now treasurer with Pau Vilanova the new institutional vice president.

Javier Bordas will overlook the direction of the first team while Xavier Vilajoana will oversee Barça B, the youth teams and the club’s women’s team.