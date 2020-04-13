Arsenal boss Arteta wants Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has reportedly identified Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic as a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Diario AS builds upon reports in England that the Serbian would be an ideal replacement for Aubameyang, whose contract in London expires next summer and has been linked with an exit this year.

Jovic, 22, joined Los Blancos in a landmark €60m deal last summer from Eintracht Frankfurt but he has started only four league games and has found himself frozen out of Zinedine Zidane’s plans.

The Serbian is 19th on the list of minutes this season for Madrid (playing 21.75% of minutes available) despite no injuries while he has now slipped behind Mariano Diaz in the selection process.

He has netted two goals and provided two assists for the club which means a participation in a goal, on average, each 192.5 minutes.

Serbian striker Jovic was prolific for Frankfurt last season and he netted a devasting 27 goals for the club, including 10 in the Europa League.

That prompted the Bundesliga club to trigger their purchase option on a deal from Benfica, before selling permanently to Madrid – where he has failed to dislodge primary attacking star Karim Benzema.

Italian club Napoli have also been linked with a move – Jovic’s agent Fali Ramadani, who represents Napoli trio Kalidou Koulibaly, Nikola Maksimovic and Diego Demme, enjoys strong relations with the club.