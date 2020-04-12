Wolves star Raul Jimenez reveals Atletico Madrid frustration

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has revealed his frustration at failing to secure a first team spot during his time at Atletico Madrid.

The Mexican international joined Diego Simeone’s side from Club America ahead of the 2014-15 season, before moving to Benfica 12 months later.

However, he made just four La Liga starts in Madrid, with Antoine Griezmann and Mario Mandzukic set as Simeone’s first choice pair.

“I am not sad about how things played out at Atletico, as I think the changes were for the best, he told an interview with Marca.

“I would like to have done more at Atletico, but I was only there for a year.

“But I have worked hard, and I am in this position now because I never gave up.”

Despite indifferent spells in both Spain and Portugal, Jimenez acknowledges the key role he now has at Molineux.

After impressing on loan at the club last season, Wolves opted to exercise their €38M purchase option on him with the Primeira Liga club.

The 28-year old has since netted 26 Premier League goals in 18 months in the West Midlands, as Nuno Santo’s side secured European qualification in 2018-19.

His impressive form has created growing transfer rumours from other English sides, with Manchester United reported to be monitoring his progress.