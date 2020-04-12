Tottenham eye Geoffrey Kondogbia to replace Barcelona target Tanguy Ndombele

Tottenham want Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia to replace Tanguy Ndombele, if the French international joins Barcelona.

Spurs are rumoured to be battling with Premier League rivals Everton to sign Kondogbia this summer, with Los Che valuing him at €80M.

However, that price could be lowered by up to 50% if Albert Celades’ side fail to qualify for the 2020-21 Champions League.

Spurs could also look to drive the asking price down if they do qualify, due to Kondogbia entering into the final two years of his contract.

If Jose Mourinho is successful in securing Kondogbia, that could be the end of Ndombele’s brief spell in North London.

The former Lyon man has struggled to make an impact under the Portuguese boss this season.

However, La Blaugrana do remain keen on him, after being linked with a move prior to joining Spurs less than 12 months ago, according to L’Equipe.

Ndombele is under contract with the Lilywhites until 2025, and is valued at £52M by Tottenham.