Takefusa Kubo confident over Real Madrid future

Real Madrid midfielder Takefusa Kubo is confident he can break into the club’s first team ahead of the 2020-21 La Liga season.

The Japanese international caused shock waves by joining from FC Tokyo in June 2019, after spending four years at Barcelona’s youth academy.

The 18-year old was loaned out to newly promoted Real Mallorca ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, making 24 appearances for Vicente Moreno’s side.

However, despite reports the Balearic club want to make the move a permanent one, Kubo is determined to return to Madrid.

“Nothing is decided yet, but my preference to return to Madrid is clear, he told an interview with Diario AS.

“I want to wear the Madrid shirt and play in the Santiago Bernabeu.

“That is what I am working for, but at the moment I am with Mallorca and I must prove I can compete here.”

Zinedine Zidane will look to strengthen his options this summer, but the Los Blancos boss will also rely on some of his young stars.

Martin Odegaard is set to return from a loan spell at Real Sociedad, alongside Achraf Hakimi and Sergio Reguilon.

Kubo could be in line for another season out on loan, with Zidane fully stocked in attacking areas.