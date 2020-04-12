Sevilla’s Simon Kjaer wants to stay at AC Milan

Sevilla’s veteran defender Simon Kjaer wants to make his loan at AC Milan into a permanent switch ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The Danish international joined the Serie A giants on a six month loan deal during the January transfer window.

The 31-year old slotted into Stefano Pioli’s side prior to the Coronavirus pandemic shut down, and he wants to stay in Italy.

“My dream is to stay in Milan, and I will look to convince the club to exercise their purchase option, he told reporters from Tuttosport.

Milan do have an option to buy Kjaer, and they are open to keeping him at the San Siro beyond the summer.

Kjaer still has a year to go on his contract at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

However, after loaning him to Atalanta in 2019, and then to Milan, they are clearly open to a sale this summer, as Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos have established themselves as Julen Lopetegui’s first choice centre back pair.