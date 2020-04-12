Sevilla eye Diogo Leite as Diego Carlos replacement

Sevilla are reportedly set to challenge La Liga rivals Valencia in the race to sign Porto’s central defender Diogo Leite.

The 21-year old has been linked with a move away from the Estadio de Dragao, and Julen Lopetegui has highlighted him as a posible replacement for Diego Carlos, if the Brazilian moves on.

Carlos has reportedly flashed up on Liverpool’s radar in recent weeks, as Jurgen Klopp looks to replace Croatian international Dejan Lovren.

If Lopetegui loses his Carlos, Leite could be an option, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Los Che are also be tracking Leite, but with no bid forthcoming from Albert Celades’ side, Sevilla could take advantage.

Despite only playing a bit part role for Sergio Conceicao’s side in 2019-20, Leite’s performances for club and country at youth level have caught the eye.

Porto are open to a move, but the Primeira Liga side are likely to push for a fee in the region of €7M.