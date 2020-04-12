Rennes want 2020-21 loan for Real Madrid target Eduardo Camavinga

Ligue 1 side Rennes remain determined to keep highly rated midfielder Eduardo Camavinga at the club for the 2020-21 season.

The French club are aware of Real Madrid’s interest in the 17-year old, but boss Julien Stephan wants to retain him for another year.

According to reports from Marca, that could involve a loan move back to the club, as part of a summer transfer to Los Blancos.

Zinedine Zidane is a big fan of the French U21 international, and could pay up to €60M to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, another season with Rennes could be beneficial for all parties in the next twelve months.

Camavinga is unlikely to go straight into the Real Madrid first team, with Casemiro and Federico Valverde ahead of him.

The teenager has been ever present in Stephan’s side this season, and would play a key role again in 2020-21, if he were to stay in Northern France.