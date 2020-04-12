Real Sociedad confirm U-turn on training return

Real Sociedad have confirmed a change to their original decision to resume first team training on April 14 in an official statement.

The Basque club announced this weekend they were preparing to be the first La Liga club to return to training, following the league suspension due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

However, following consultations with health and sport authorities, La Real have now opted to postpone their return date.

“After conversations with the Higher Sport Council, we have decided to continue with players training individually.

“We would also like remind everyone, a return was voluntary, with the option of to continue at home.”

Imanol Alguacil’s side will now continue their personalised training plans at home, with a new date announced in due course.

The state of alarm in Spain has been increased until April 26, following an statement from Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

However certain measures across the country will be relaxed tomorrow, as the growth of new virus cases begins to decline in Spain.

La Liga is yet to confirm a return date for the unfinished 2019-20 season, with president Javier Tebas stating dates in May and June are being considered.