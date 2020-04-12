Rayo Vallecano star Luis Advincula dismisses Serie A links

Rayo Vallecano defender Luis Advincula has rejected growing reports that he is considering a potential summer move to Italy.

The Peruvian international has been linked with an exit from the Segunda Division side, after hinting he wanted to leave at the start of the season.

However, the 30-year old has now performed a u-turn on his position, and wants to remain in Madrid.

“No offer has come from Italy, it is just a rumour. The club president has not spoken to me, he told an interview with Movistar Deportes, via Marca.

“I was tired of going from team to team every year, and Rayo’s plan convinced me to come here.”

Advincula joined Rayo on loan from Mexican side Tigres UANL at the start of the 2018-19 campaign.

The club exercised their purchase option on him ahead of the 2019-20 season, despite their relegation, to bring him to the Camp de Futbol de Vallecas on a three year deal.

The Segunda Division is currently suspended indefinitely, due to the ongoing Coronavirus state of alarm in Spain.

Paco Jemez’s side are 11th in the table, with 12 games to play, if the season restarts, and six points off the play offs.