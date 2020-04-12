Nestor Fabbri: Lautaro Martinez would be perfect Luis Suarez replacement

Former Argentina international Nestor Fabbri has tipped Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez to replace Luis Suarez at Barcelona.

The Catalan giants have been linked with a move for the 22-year old striker, after an impressive season with Antonio Conte’s side.

La Blaugrana are expected to wait until his €111M release clause is activated in July before submitting an offer, and Fabbri believes it would be perfect for both parties.

“Lautaro could be the ideal replacement for Suarez. He could form a very good partnership with Messi”, he told an interview with Radio Marca.

However, despite Barcelona’s long standing interest in Martinez, the Serie A club are not willing to open negotiations, according to reports.

Club vice president Javier Zanetti told an interview with ESPN, via Marca, he is confident Martinez will stay at the San Siro for the 2020-21 season.

Barcelona’s other threat comes from rivals showing an interest, with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City rumoured to be prepared to pay his release clause, according to reports from the Daily Mail.

Quique Setien’s side may look to negotiate a fee closer to €100M, if Inter agree to lower their asking price in the coming months.