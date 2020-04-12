Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid move ‘postponed’ by Coronavirus

Real Madrid’s reported move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has been delayed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

According to ex PSG midfielder Jerome Rothen, the French international was on the verge of agreeing a move to Madrid.

The 21-year old has been linked with a transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu, and Rothen indicated a switch is close.

“I know from club sources that Mbappe to Madrid was almost done, he told an interview with Radio Montecarlo, reported via Marca.

“With what is happening (with Coronavirus), I am sure it will be postponed. But in no case will Mbappe’s contract be extended.

“The club has agreed to part ways with him this summer, it is just a matter of time.”

Zinedine Zidane has highlighted his French compatriot as a potential signing, after the former AS Monaco man hinted he wanted to leave Paris.

Mbappe is under contract with the Ligue 1 giants until 2022, but with an extension unlikely, PSG are considering a summer sale.

PSG remain determined to secure a return on the €145M they paid for him in 2018, with offers in excess of €150M considered.

However, Zidane could have to sell players in order to fund a move, with Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and Luka Jovic all linked with exits.