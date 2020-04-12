Getafe want permanent move for Deyverson

La Liga side Getafe have reportedly entered into negotiations to make Brazilian striker Deyverson’s loan move a permanent deal.

The 28-year old enjoyed spells at Levante and Alaves, before joining Jose Bordalas’ side on a season long loan from Palmeiras at the start of 2019-20.

Injuries have disrupted his time in Madrid, but according to reports from Diario AS, Bordalas still wants to activate his purchase option.

The current agreement between the two clubs allows Deyverson to remain in Spain for a fee of €5.5M.

However, the deal also includes a clause which reduces the price to €3M, if Getafe qualify for Europe at the end of the season.

Bordalas’ side are well placed to secure a second successive European qualification, placed at 5th in La Liga.

But the ongoing Coronavirus suspension of La Liga has complicated the talks, with no league return date established.

Getafe could look to reach a compromise price, with the return of domestic football still uncertain for clubs across Spain.