Emerson ‘ready’ for Barcelona move in 2020-21

Real Betis defender Emerson is ready to move to Barcelona this summer, if the Catalan side exercise their purchase option on him.

The Brazilian international joined Real Betis permanently at the start of the 2019-20 campaign, in a joint purchase with La Blaugrana.

The two clubs paid Atletico Mineiro €12.7M for the 21-year old, with Emerson joining Real Betis, and Barcelona retaining an option to buy him.

The terms of the deal allow Barcelona to bring him to the Camp Nou for a fee of €6M before the end of 2021, and buy out Real Betis’ economic rights.

Emerson has played a key role for Rubi’s side this season, and he is open to a move to Catalonia, if a bid is forthcoming.

“I didn’t think I would get to this level so quickly. and this season has been the best one of my life, he told an interview with Ace, via Mundo Deportivo.

“Things move fast, but I am ready to play for any team, including Barcelona.”

Quique Setien has been linked with a move for a new left back this summer, amid growing concerns over Junior Firpo.

A move for Emerson would be a cut price option for Setien, allowing him to focus on other big money targets.