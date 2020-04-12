Barcelona interested in Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman

Barcelona are reportedly considering a move for Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman, according to reports from Diario Sport.

The 23-year old has been tentatively linked with a move away from Bavaria, after slipping down the pecking order this season.

Coman has started just 11 league games in 2019-20, but he has been a regular in the Champions League.

La Blaugrana are rumoured to be chasing big money moves for Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez and former striker Neymar.

However, French international Coman has been identified as a cheaper back up option, if either of those moves fail.

Martinez has a €111M clause in his contract at the San Siro, with Neymar rated at €150M by Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The former Juventus man is available for around €60M, if Barcelona were to enter into negotiations with Bayern.

Hans-Dieter Flick has not indicated he is considering a sale, with Coman under contract at the Allianz Arena until 2023.