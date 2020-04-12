Barcelona commit to vital Coronavirus support deliveries

Barcelona will work with local authorities to deliver thousands of items of PPE to health services in Catalonia in the coming days.

According to a report from Marca, the Barca Foundation will collaborate with Chinese company Tencent to deliver supplies across the region.

The Foundation will deal with the practicalities of deliveries, having already worked with a number of clinics during the pandemic.

15,000 PPE items have already been given to hospitals in Catalonia, with further deliveries from China expected in the next week.

The club will fund all medical deliveries performed by the Foundation during the outbreak, with the Global Anti-Pandemic Fund financing the items themselves.

The Foundation is also engaged in ongoing community support schemes for local residents, delivering supplies to people in need of support, including food and medicines.

Catalan neighbours Espanyol and Girona have also confirmed similar schemes to distribute supplies of healthcare equipment to other areas of the region.