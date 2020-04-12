Atletico Madrid face Brexit concern over Kieran Trippier

Atletico Madrid could be on course for a Brexit headache over defender Kieran Trippier, according to reports in Mundo Deportivo.

With the UK set to formally complete their exit from the European Union at the start of 2021, Trippier would become a non-EU player at the club.

Currently there is no deal in place to guarantee Trippier’s EU working rights in Spain, making him the fourth non-EU player in Diego Simeone’s squad.

La Liga rules specify a team cannot name more than three non-EU players in a match day squad.

Simeone already has Santiago Arias, Felipe Monteiro and Renan Lodi in his squad.

Arias has been linked with a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano in recent weeks, after falling down the pecking order behind Trippier and Sime Vrsaljko.

The report also states the club are working on obtaining a Portuguese passport for Monteiro, after the 30-year old played for three seasons with Porto.