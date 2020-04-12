Atletico Madrid boosted in Alexandre Lacazette pursuit

Atletico Madrid have received a potential boost in their reported summer pursuit of Arsenal attacker Alexandre Lacazette.

Diego Simeone’s has been linked with forward targets, with the French international rumoured to be high on his list of targets.

According to reports from Spanish newspaper El Desmarque, a Twitter Arseanl fan survey has clearly stated Gunners fans are open to Lacazette leaving.

With rumours linking Lacazette to Atlético Madrid surfacing once more, would you prefer to keep him this summer in hope that he rediscovers his best form or sell & reinvest the funds? — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) April 4, 2020

The former Lyon man has struggled for consistency this season, with just two Premier League goals under new boss Mikel Arteta.

But, any potential sale of Lacazette could hinge on skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future in North London.

The Gabonese international has been linked with a switch to Barcelona, after failing to agree a contract extension with Arsenal.

If Aubameyang does move on, Arteta is likely to keep Lacazette for next season.

However, if the former Manchester City coach allows Lacazette to go, Atletico will have to pay in the region of €45M to bring him to the Wanda Metropolitano.