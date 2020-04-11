Villarreal confirm 20% squad wage cut if 2019-20 season is cancelled

La Liga side Villarreal have confirmed their first team squad will take a 20% wage cut if the 2019-20 campaign is cancelled.

The club have been in negotiations with first team players in recent days to create a financial plan should the season be cancelled.

According to reports from Marca, an agreement has now been reached between both sides.

The club have confirmed they will not be applying for an ERTE, a scheme which provides government financial support for club workers that have been made temporarily redundant during the pandemic.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have both applied for the scheme, with players also donating money to support non playing staff wages.

La Liga is currently suspended indefinitely as part of a general shut down of football across Europe, with Villarreal 8th in the table.

League president Javier Tebas has stated the league is working on a return date, with dates in May and June being considered.