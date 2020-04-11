La Liga News

Sevilla linked with Porto star Jesus Corona

Sevilla have reportedly joined the growing list of European clubs considering a move for Porto winger Jesus Corona this summer.

The Mexican international has been linked with a switch away from the Primeira Liga club, after establishing himself as a key player for Sergio Conceicao’s side.

The former Monterrey star joined from Dutch side FC Twente in a €10.5M in 2015.

According to reports from Portuguese newspaper A Bola, Julen Lopetegui will now look to challenge a host of top clubs with a bid.

Serie A pair Inter Milan and AS Roma are reported to be tracking him, alongside Everton, West Ham and Schalke 04.

Corona has a release clause of €50M, however, no side are likely to pay that much, with offers set to start around €30M.

Lopetegui is in line to bring in new faces this summer, with Rony Lopes and Lucas Ocampos linked with big money moves to Fenerbahce and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

 

 

 

Posted by

Tags Jesper Cillessen Porto

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.