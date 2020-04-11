Serie A giants want Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey

Serie A pair Inter Milan and AS Roma will challenge Arsenal and Manchester United for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey.

The Premier League rivals are reported to be the front runners for the Ghanaian international, who has a €50M release clause in Madrid.

Mikel Arteta is rumoured to have prioritised the 27-year old this summer, despite Atletico’s attempts to tie him down to a new deal.

Diego Simeone wants to Partey to stay at the Wanda Metropolitano, and increase his exit price to over €80M, as part of a five year contract.

However, according to reports in the Daily Mirror, the Italian clubs will now increase the pressure on Atletico in the contract talks.

Partey has been central for Simeone’s side in recent years, with 89 La Liga appearances in the last two and a half seasons.

His midfield partnership with Saul Niguez and Koke has been vital for Los Rojiblancos, following the departures of Rodrigo and Antoine Griezmann.