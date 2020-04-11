Real Sociedad confirm training return and player wage cuts

Real Sociedad have released an official club statement, confirming their first team squad will return to training on April 14.

La Liga is currently suspended indefinitely due to the ongoing Coronavirus state of alarm in Spain, with no return date confirmed.

The Basque club are the first Spanish top flight side to restart training, after players have spent over a month in self isolation.

The sessions will not involve the full group working together, but individually, and moving into small groups in the coming days.

The club will also offer players the option to decline to return to training, if they prefer to adhere to social distancing measures, and continue to train at home.

The focus will be on physical conditioning for the players, with health advice adhered to, as the Spanish state of alarm evolves.

Imanol Alguacil’s side have also announced a financial package for the coming months.

All first team players have agreed to take a 20% wage cut if the season is cancelled, in order to prevent an ERTE application at the Anoeta Stadium.