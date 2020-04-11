Manchester United join the race for Barcleona’s Philippe Coutinho

Manchester United have reportedly become the latest Premier League side looking to bring Philippe Coutinho back to England.

The Brazilian international has been widely linked with a return to English top flight, after swapping Liverpool for Barcelona in 2018.

The 27-year old will return to Catalonia this summer, with Bayern Munich declining to take up their €120M purchase option on him.

According to reports in the Daily Star, United will now challenge Leicester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham for the former Inter Milan star.

Coutinho’s agent Kia Joorabchian has confirmed a comeback is likely, with his first team opportunities set to be limited at Barcelona next season.

“I don’t have any preference where my players go, despite being an Arsenal fan, he told an interview with Sky Sports.

“I do not push for my players to join one club or another, and everything is a possibility.

“After the Champions League game with Chelsea, we had a long chat.

“The Premier League is always something he loved playing in, and he would probably love to go back and play there.”

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be handed a sizeable transfer budget this summer, with a reported €200M made available to the Norwegian.

Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish has already been linked with a move to Old Trafford, and a move for Coutinho is likely to cost around €80M.