Lucas Olaza’s Celta Vigo future in doubt

Celta Vigo defender Lucas Olaza may leave the club at the end of the season, with negotiations over a permanent deal stalled.

The 25-year old joined the Galicians on a season-long loan at the start of 2019-20, after a six month deal in the previous campaign.

Olaza initially joined on a six month contract in January 2019, before agreeing to stay on at the Estadio Balaidos last summer.

He has been ever present for Oscar Garcia’s side, but despite having a purchase option with Boca Juniors, no deal has been confirmed.

Olaza’s agent told an interview with Boca’s TV channel Mundo Boca, reported via Mundo Deportivo, he had no idea if a deal could be reached.

“At the moment, talk of him continuing at Celta is unpredictable. But that is also a result of the Coronavirus pandemic slowing down everything.”

It will cost Celta €6M to keep Olaza at the club, but if they are relegated, Garcia’s transfer budget will be reduced.