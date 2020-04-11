Lazio star Luis Alberto dismisses Sevilla return links

Lazio midfielder Luis Alberto has moved to dismiss growing rumours of a potential return to boyhood club Sevilla this summer.

The 27-year old came through the youth ranks at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, before a 2013 move to Liverpool.

However, after making just nine Premier League appearances for the Reds, he moved onto Lazio in 2016.

He has established himself as a regular for Simone Inzaghi’s side, and despite links with a return Spain, he wants to remain in Rome.

“I have always said that Sevilla is my home, and I would like to go back there, report Mundo Deportivo.

“But my future is Lazio, so a return is impossible for now.

“Talks over a contract extension are at an advanced stage, and I think they will be agreed soon.”

Alberto’s current deal at the Stadio Olimpico expires in 2022, after agreeing an extension back in 2018.

He is set to sign on until 2024 ahead of the new season, with a €45M release clause included in the deal.

Sevilla will focus on other midfield targets in the coming weeks, with Benfica’s Florentino Luis and Liverpool star Xherdan Shaqiri both linked with moves.