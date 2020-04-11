Lautaro Martinez’s agent hints at Barcelona summer move

Lautaro Martinez’s agent has offered a potential indication his client will move to Barcelona ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

The Argentina international has been linked with a move to the Camp Nou, when his €111M release clause is activated in July.

La Blaugrana remain tight lipped on a bid, but his agent, Alberto Yaque, has hinted they leading the race to sign him.

“We have not spoken to Inter, and nothing is agreed between any clubs, according to report from Marca.

“At the moment, it is just rumours, and I will only speak with people directly at clubs.

“(With Barcelona), Who would not like to play with Messi?

“Lautaro has said the games they have played together for Argentina have been a dream.”

However, despite Yaque’s openness on Martinez leaving the San Siro, a deal is far from completed.

In an interview with ESPN, via Marca, vice president Javier Zanetti dismissed the rumours, claiming Martinez will stay in Italy.

“I see Lautaro Martinez happy at Inter, he identifies with the club.

“I see his future with I Nerazzurri.”

Despite Barcelona appearing as front runners to sign him, the 22-year old is also attracting attention from Real Madrid and Chelsea.

With 16 goals in all competitions for Antonio Conte’s side in 2019-20, clubs from across Europe are tracking him as a long term solution to their goal scoring problems.