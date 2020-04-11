Kia Joorabchian: Philippe Coutinho would love Premier League return

Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho would love to return to the Premier League, according to his agent Kia Joorabchian.

The Brazilian international has been heavily linked with a return to England this summer, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham rumoured to be interested.

The 27-year old will go back to Catalonia at the end of the season after Bayern Munich declined to activate their €120M purchase clause, as part of his loan deal in Germany.

Quique Setien is reportedly open to a sale, in order to free up funds for other targets, and Joorabchian hints England is his likely destination.

“I don’t have any preference where my players go, despite being an Arsenal fan, he told an interview with Sky Sports.

“I do not push for my players to join one club or another, and everything is a possibility.

“After the Champions League game with Chelsea, we had a long chat.

“The Premier League is always something he loved playing in, and he would probably love to go back and play there.”

However, despite the links, Joorabchian admitted all clubs will be financially restricted this summer, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Barcelona will want to recoup the majority of the money they paid to bring him from Liverpool in January 2018, with offers in the region of €80M set to be considered by the Catalan side.