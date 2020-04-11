Juventus join the race for Real Madrid’s Dani Ceballos

Serie A giants Juventus are rumoured to be the latest side linked with a summer move for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos.

The Spanish international is currently on a season long loan at Arsenal, with a departure from the Santiago Bernabeu expected before the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

The Gunners have expressed a firm interest in making the deal permanent, but they are reportedly unwilling to match Los Blancos €40M asking price for the former Sevilla man.

That hesitation from Mikel Arteta’s side has opened up speculation of a return to Spain, with either Real Betis or Valencia.

However, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Maurizio Sarri’s side will work quickly to secure a deal, by offering a significant wage increase to the 23-year old.

Juventus are willing to pay the full €40M, as per Real Madrid’s request, and will increase Ceballos’ salary from €3M per year to either €4.5M or €5M.