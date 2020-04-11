Edinson Cavani wants La Liga move ahead of 2020-21 season

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani prefers a move to Spain this summer, according to the Uruguayan international’s mother.

Cavani is out of contract at the Parc les Princes at the end of the season, and he is likely to move on from Ligue 1.

The 33-year old has been linked with a move to Argentinian side Boca Juniors, as well as Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid.

Cavani was reportedly on the verge of a January move to Atletico, but a dispute opened up between the two clubs, as the move broke down.

However, despite the reported negativity between Paris and Madrid, Cavani is still keen on a La Liga switch.

“Fortunately there are many clubs interested in my son, Berta Gomez told an interview with Ovacion Digital.

“He still does not know what he will do, as he has three months left in Paris.

“He has no intention of returning to Uruguay, and wants to remain in Europe. He would like to go to Spain.”

Simeone remains keen on for the former Napoli striker, as he looks to bolster his attacking options for the 2020-21 campaign.

Los Rojiblancos could be challenged by Premier League side Chelsea, with Frank Lampard reportedly monitoring his situation in France.