AS Roma want former Barcelona star Pedro

Serie A side AS Roma are reportedly working on a deal to sign former Barcelona winger Pedro on a free transfer this summer.

The 32-year old is out of contract at Chelsea, and he will not be signing an extension at Stamford Bridge.

The ex Spanish international will stay at the club beyond the end of June, due the Coronavirus Premier League suspension.

However, according to reports from the Daily Mirror, Paulo Fonseca’s side will then offer a three year contract.

Pedro is frustrated at Chelsea’s offer of two more years, with reported MLS offers also set at two years.

That could place Roma in the driving seat to secure a deal, as Fonseca looks to add experience to his squad.

Pedro has enjoyed a successful five years with the Blues, winning a Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League title.

The veteran star also played a key role in Pep Guardiola’s dominant La Blaugrana side, winning five La Liga titles.