Sevilla’s Franco Vazquez rejects River Plate move: ‘It is not the right moment’

Sevilla midfielder Franco Vazquez has ruled out a move to Argentine giants River Plate as he wants ‘to stay in Europe’.

The Argentine international has been playing in Europe across the last nine years – initially joining Italian club Palermo from Belgrano in the summer of 2011.

He has clocked up 160 appearances for Sevilla since his 2016 switch from the Italian side – having previously spent a season on loan at Rayo Vallecano.

His contract at the Andalusian club expires next summer and it is believed that the club would be willing to cash-in on him this summer and would be happy to recoup the €12m they paid for him four years ago.

Vazquez has started just nine La Liga games this season and has found himself to be a fringe figure under new Coach Julen Lopetegui.

“It is not the time to return to Argentina. I want to stay in Europe and play at the highest level,” Vazquez told Goal, as cited by El Mundo Deportivo.

“It is an honour to be linked to a club like River Plate, but I want to stay in Europe.”

Vazquez is thought to favour a return to Italian football, and indeed he won two caps for Italy – in non-competitive matches – before declaring for Argentina internationally.