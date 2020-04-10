‘Robot’ Odegaard ‘ready to play for Real Madrid’ – former boss Slutski

Martin Odegaard is ‘hyperprofessional’ and ‘almost like a robot’ according to his former boss Leonid Slutski, who has no doubts he is ready to play for Real Madrid.

The Norway international has starred during this campaign for Real Sociedad after joining them on a two-year loan deal from Los Blancos – scoring seven goals for the Basque club to date.

Odegaard had spent the last two seasons out on loan, at Heerenveen and Vitesse – where he was coached by Slutski – respectively, before joining La Real at the start of the current season.

It has been reported that should Madrid wish to recall the 21-year-old from his loan spell at the Anoeta, they would have to pay the Basque club a €4m compensation package.

However, the player has made repeated comments that he is keen to complete his two seasons in San Sebastian.

“I am sure Martin is ready to play for Real Madrid today,” Slutski said, as cited by Marca. “He is already a top-level footballer. He is capable of fighting for a position in any team in the world. If Madrid give him the opportunity then Martin will end up playing.

“He is very strong on a psychological level. He has great self-confidence. He takes care of himself and takes his diet seriously. He is hyperprofessional. Almost like a robot. Martin has one of the highest levels of Highest professionalism I’ve ever seen.”

Odegaard looks set to have a bright future at the elite level of football.

