Real Madrid chose Eder Militao signing over Matthijs de Ligt

Real Madrid had the option of signing Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax last summer but opted to instead land Eder Militao from FC Porto, according to Diario AS.

Militao has featured in just nine La Liga matches since joining from FC Porto in a €50m deal last summer and has struggled to replicate the positive form he showed in Portugal.

The 22-year-old was the subject of a lot of criticism from Madridistas following their side’s recent 2-1 loss at Real Betis and his form this season has not convinced to date.

Earlier this month, Diario Sport cited a report in Defensa Central that de Ligt’s agent Mino Raiola is keen to find a new destination for the Dutch central defender, who has at times struggled in his debut season at Italian champions Juventus.

The 20-year-old arrived at the Allianz Stadium from Ajax over the summer for €85m and was forced to step in earlier than expected after Giorgio Chiellini tore his anterior cruciate ligament in August.

The Holland international was replaced by Merih Demiral during the first half to the season, but the Turkey international also suffered a serious injury after just five appearances.

De Ligt has now made 27 first-team appearances for the Bianconeri – 20 of which have arrived in Serie A – but there are still doubts over his long-term future at the club.

It is claimed that Madrid would be interested in his signature as they are seeking a long-term replacement for Sergio Ramos in their defence and a partner Raphael Varane.

Raiola is already in discussions with Los Blancos about the goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, currently on loan in the Spanish capital from Paris Saint-Germain.