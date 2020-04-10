Napoli want Sevilla defender Diego Carlos to replace Kalidou Koulibaly

Napoli have identified Sevilla defender Diego Carlos as the replacement for Kalidou Koulibaly, who they expect to leave this summer.

That is according to Corriere dello Sport and Il Mattino, via Canal-supporters.com, who say that the Brazilian is number one choice for the Italian club.

On Tuesday, Estadio Deportivo built on reports from England that Carlos is on the radar of the European champions and current Premier League leaders Liverpool.

The player’s release clause at the Andalusian club is said to be €75m but his market value may be closer to €40m and he could be the subject of a bidding war this year.

Diego Carlos moved to European football from Brazil in 2014 and represented Portuguese club Estoril along with playing for FC Porto’s B side, before a move to France in 2016, where he impressed for three campaigns for Ligue 1 side Nantes.

Sevilla signed the central defender from Nantes in a €15m deal last summer and he has been involved in 31 games to date this campaign.

A report in El Desmarque from January first made the link between Liverpool and the defender, with that report saying his performances had caught the eye of Anfield scouts along with those from Real Madrid.

Diario Sport have also reported that the player could also be attracting interest from Barcelona.