Junior Firpo wants to fight for Barcelona place

Barcelona wing-back Junior Firpo has reiterated his desire to prove his worth and fight for his place in the team: ‘I want to show I am the player that I really am.’

The left-sided defender only joined the Blaugrana from Real Betis last summer but a recent report in Diario Sport suggests he could be allowed to leave this summer, with the club valuing him at €20m.

Firpo has appeared in 16 matches for the Catalan giants this campaign but remains very much the understudy to long-term left back Jordi Alba at the club.

The Dominican-born player failed to convince Ernesto Valverde nor his successor Quique Setien – who managed him at Betis – that he was worthy of a regular first-team slot.

It is now suggested that he could be offered to Inter as part of an offer to lure striker Martinez to the Camp Nou.

“This season has not been easy for me, I had a small injury when I was in my best form too,” Firpo told an interview with Marca. “I always want to be positive, I come to a new club and a new city with great players, I am in the adaptation period.

“I really want to go back to training and play. I want to show I am the player that I really am and for the reason why I signed, which has not yet been shown.”

Roma, Napoli and Torino are also said to be interested in a potential move for Firpo.

