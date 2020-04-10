Fenerbahce move for Sevilla midfielder Rony Lopes

Fenerbahce are willing to offer midfielder Rony Lopes an escape route from Sevilla this summer, according to a report in Cadena Cope.

The Andalusian club spent €20m to sign the Portuguese international from Monaco a year ago but he has made no meaningful impact during his time at the club.

Lopes has played just 87 minutes of league football this season across three appearances and Los Rojiblancos are said to be seeking a summer transfer.

Now it is reported that Turkish giants Fenerbahce are interested in landing the 24-year-old, who started out his career at Manchester City.

Lopes has impressed in France with both Lille and Monaco, while it has also been reported that Marseille may be keen on a deal this summer.

He was one of a raft of arrivals at Sevilla last summer but unlike other new midfielders – such as Fernando, Lucas Ocampos and Oliver Torres – he has had no meaningful impact at the club.