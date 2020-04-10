Everton, Tottenham interest in Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia

Everton and Tottenham are among the teams interested in signing Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia this summer.

That is according to a report in El Desmarque, who build on reports from the English press that both of the Premier League outfits are interested in his signature.

Any deal would be extremely difficult as the midfielder’s release clause is set at €80m and his contract at the Mestalla runs through until the summer of 2022.

It is said that Spurs would be willing to pay up to €40m for the Central African Republic international and he is one player who has been requested by boss Jose Mourinho.

Indeed, Tottenham were linked with a move for the 27-year old last summer, prior to signing Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon.

Formerly of Sevilla, Monaco and Inter, Kondogbia moved to the Mestalla in the summer of 2017 and has made 89 first-team appearances for the club since.