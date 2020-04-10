Borussia Dortmund target Sevilla midfielder Lucas Ocampos

Borussia Dortmund have placed Sevilla midfielder Lucas Ocampos on their shortlist and believe he could help replace the void left by Jadon Sancho.

The England international is expected to depart the club this summer and they want to help replace him with the signing of Ocampos, who has thrived in his first season in La Liga.

That is according to a report in German outlet Bild, reported via El Mundo Deportivo, saying that the Argentine is one of the players most favoured by officials at the Bundesliga side.

Ocampos has netted 10 La Liga goals in 22 appearances for the Andalusian club this campaign and has thrived since joining from Marseille in a €15m deal last summer.

The 25-year-old has already had somewhat of a nomadic playing career across River Plate, Monaco, Genoa, Milan and Marseille, but Germany may be his new destination.

Sevilla would surely only be interested in a sale for a significant profit from last summer’s investment.