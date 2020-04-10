Barcelona threaten ex vice-president with legal action after resignations

Barcelona are prepared to take legal action against former vice-president Emili Rousaud after he claimed a high-profile individual were taking money from the club.

Rousaud said in an interview with Marca that there was someone with prominence at the club who ‘had their hands in the till’, implying that they were making personal gain.

Rousaud was one of two vice-presidents and six board members in total to resign on Thursday evening, as first reported by Catalan media outlet La Vanguardia.

“In light of the serious and unfounded allegations made this morning, FC Barcelona categorically deny any action that could be described as corruption, and therefore reserve the right to take the necessary legal action,” read a Barcelona club statement.

A report from El Mundo Deportivo earlier this week claimed Bartomeu wanted to reshape the top level of the club ahead of his final year at the helm of the presidency and called for others to resign.

There have been several controversies at the top of the club in recent months with the report claiming that many professional relationships have been damaged irreversibly.

In February, it emerged Bartomeu had hired company I3 Ventures to attack his ‘opponents’, including Gerard Pique and Lionel Messi, online.

The findings of Barcelona’s involvement with the company were revealed after Barcelona issued a statement denying a report from the Cadena Sera radio station claiming the club were paying a third party to damage the reputation of others.

It was even suggested by allies that Bartomeu should consider his resignation to allow a continue candidate to step in and continue supporting policies promoted by the current president.