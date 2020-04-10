Barcelona: 2015 Champions League final win was Ter Stegen’s ‘best moment’

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has described winning the Champions League in 2015 was the best moment of his career.

The German shot-stopper was in his first season at Barcelona after joining from boyhood club Borussia Mönchengladbach, and starred for his side throughout that European run.

He started in every game for the Blaugrana in that competition, including the 3-1 final victory over Juventus, but was largely understudy to Claudio Bravo in all other competitions that season – he didn’t make an appearance in La Liga.

“The best moment of my career? Without a doubt, when you win is when you have the best feeling. In my case, my best moment was when we won the Champions League in Berlin in 2015. As things stand, that was the best moment I have ever experienced in football,” Ter Stegen told an Instagram interview with Cupra, as cited by El Mundo Deportivo.

Were there any other standout games or moments? “My first match as a professional (for Borussia Mönchengladbach) was one of the best matches I had. It was incredible because you start a career in the professional league and it is a unique moment, as it is to play in El Clasico. In general, I always enjoy being on the pitch. But, apart from these two games, there is no other that I would highlight right now.”

Ter Stegen has postponed talks to extend his contract at the club, according to a recent report in Diario Sport.

The German goalkeeper’s deal at the Camp Nou runs through until the summer of 2022, after he penned a freshly extended contract in 2017.

There is said to be no doubt that the player wants to remain at the club but he believes their offers have been insufficient as it would mean he earns less than teammates who play fewer games than he does.

With a buyout clause of €180m, there is no great concern at the Camp Nou about the situation but they have had to push back their forecasts of an April agreement.

The 27-year-old has demonstrated he is one of football’s elite goalkeepers with a series of world-class performances for the Blaugrana, whom he joined from Borussia Mochengladbach in 2014 for €12m.

The goalkeeper played his 200th match for the club against Sevilla in October and is said to be very happy at the club, for whom his importance is behind only that of Lionel Messi.

Ter Stegen has been described as a tall, agile and consistent goalkeeper, with quick reflexes, good decision-making and excellent shot-stopping abilities; he is also strong in the air, good in one-on-one situations, and effective at communicating with his back-line courtesy of his strong personality.

He initially was number two to Claudio Bravo at the club before establishing himself as first-choice, and is currently above summer arrival Neto in the pecking order.