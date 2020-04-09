La Liga News

Villarreal defender Pau Torres learning English after Arsenal speak to Santi Cazorla

Arsenal are making preparations to land Villarreal defender Pau Torres and have asked Santi Cazorla to help with the move.

A report in English tabloid newspaper The Sun claims that the player is already learning English in preparation for a possible move to the Premier League.

The 23-year-old has started 25 of the Yellow Submarine’s games to date this campaign and made his debut for the Spanish national team in November – replacing Sergio Ramos in the 7-0 win over Malta, when he also netted.

It appears increasingly likely that Torres will depart Villarreal, with a recent report in Diario Sport even claiming that Barcelona had already opened up negotiations for a move.

A report from November in The Sun claimed Torres has been identified by Arsenal, subsequent reports in the Daily Telegraph and ESPN spoke of interest from Manchester City – who are short of numbers in the position.

Torres broke onto the scene last season when he starred on a loan spell at second tier Malaga, where he made 40 appearances, and has now impressed in Villarreal’s back four.

It is claimed Torres has a €50m release clause at Villarreal, where he is under contract until 2023, but his price may be negotiated beneath that value.

Posted by

Tags Pau Torres

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.