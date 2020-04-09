Real Madrid to sign Camavinga if Paul Pogba cannot be signed

Real Madrid are prioritising the signing of Rennes teenage midfielder Eduardo Camavinga if they cannot sign Paul Pogba this summer, report Diario AS.

It appears increasingly unlikely that Pogba will be sold by Manchester United this summer with his fellow Frenchman now the choice to arrive in his stead.

The report claims that Camavinga is a mix between current Madrid midfielder Casemiro and Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante in playing style, while having the physique of Pogba.

Camavinga, 17, has caught the eye with his performances in Ligue 1 and he has been involved in all 25 – starting 24 – league matches for his club to date this campaign.

The teenager has featured in 36 matches for Rennes this campaign and he is said to have displayed the qualities to play a similar role for Madrid in the seasons to come.

In November, El Mundo Deportivo cited a report from L’Equipe claiming Rennes have put a €60m price tag on the player, although he has no plans to exit the French club at this stage of his career.

Camavinga became the youngest ever professional for the club when he made his senior debut on 14 December 2018 at the age of 16 and one month.

He has been a part of Rennes’ system since the age of 11 and is regarded to be one of the brightest prospects in French football.

Born in Cabinda, Angola, Camavinga holds Congolese citizenship through his parents. He has lived in France since his second birthday and is said to be currently in the process of acquiring French citizenship.