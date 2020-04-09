Manchester United and Arsenal battle for Real Madrid’s Cesar Gelabert

Manchester United and Arsenal are among the clubs in the race to land Real Madrid midfielder Cesar Gelabert, as reported by Diario AS.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has been linked to a host of Europe’s leading clubs including Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Lyon – while Real Zaragoza and Real Valladolid are among the clubs interested in a loan deal.

Gelabert has yet to make his first-team debut for Los Blancos, whom he joined from Hercules Alican five years ago.

The teenager has made 13 appearances so far this campaign for Madrid’s Castilla team, scoring one goal, and is said to be equally comfortable in a range of attacking positions.

Galbert’s deal at the Santiago Bernabeu expires in the summer of 2021 and there is no indication that he will renew his contract at the club, leaving open the possibility that they may decide to cash-in on the player this year.

Image via Diario AS