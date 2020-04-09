Lionel Messi blasts Barcelona exit rumours as ‘fake news’

Lionel Messi has blasted reports that he could leave Barcelona for Inter or Newell’s Old Boys as ‘fake news’.

With football suspended indefinitely around the globe, the rumour mill has gone into overdrive and the Argentine superstar called out the reports on his Instagram page.

Messi uploaded a story from an image of TNT Sports in his native Argentina and commented with ‘#FakeNews’ and called each possibility of him leaving the Catalan giants – to Inter and Newell’s respectively – as ‘lies’.

“This is fake news and the same is true for the media reports about Newell’s. Both are false,” Messi wrote underneath.

“Luckily nobody believes them.”

Earlier this month, former Inter owner Massimo Moratti, as reported via Marca, claimed that the Milanese giants could move to sign the Argentine star.

Moratti had mischievously hinted that Messi would not be out of the Nerazzurri’s range amid discussions of Barcelona being hugely keen to land Inter striker Lautaro Martinez.

Martinez’s release clause in Milan stands at €111m and there have been suggestions that Blaugrana players could be used in part exchange, with Moratti saying even Messi would not be out of the question.