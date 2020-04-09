Juan Miranda to leave Schalke, return to Barcelona

Juan Miranda is set to return to Barcelona this summer with the second year of his loan deal at Schalke not to be carried out, say Diario Sport.

The 20-year-old has featured in just five matches this season – starting only twice – and will not meet the minimum of 20 matches to trigger the automatic extension of the loan deal by a further season this summer.

The left-back made four first-team appearances for Ernesto Valverde’s side last season including the Champions League group stage game at home to Tottenham in December 2018.

However, he did not feature in La Liga for the Blaugrana with Jordi Alba the club’s established left-back, while the club went on to sign Junior Firpo in the position last summer.

It is claimed by the fresh report that the left-back would even be willing to return to Barcelona’s B team next season in order to gain regular first-team football.