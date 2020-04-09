Atletico Madrid want Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik

Atletico de Madrid are keen on signing Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik as they aim to bolster their attacking options, say Diario AS.

The Poland international has hit 12 goals this campaign for the Italian club having scored 20 times last term and has recovered from the injury nightmare of his first two campaigns in Serie A.

Milik joined Napoli in a deal reported to be worth €32m in the summer of 2016 and the report continues that Schalke have made an offer of €25m to land him this summer.

The 26-year-old is one of three forwards wanted by Diego Simeone’s side along with Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette and Timo Werner of RB Leipzig.

However, Napoli continue to demand in the region of €40m for Milik but the fact he is out of contract at the club in the summer of 2021 may force their hand.

Milik is said to be demanding up to €5m per annum in terms of a wage.